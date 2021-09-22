.
Germany’s FM says Libya’s elections should go forward on December 24

A file photo shows German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas during an event in Berlin, Germany, September 15, 2021. (Michele Tantussi/Pool/AFP)
Germany, which has played a leading role in diplomacy to end Libya’s civil war, called Wednesday for elections to go ahead on December 24 despite a new political crisis.

“The international community expects Libyan officials in Tripoli and the rest of the country to work for presidential and legislative elections to take place as scheduled on December 24,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said as he chaired a high-level meeting on Libya at the United Nations.

“We need to step up international pressure and support those who are preparing the elections,” he said.

Maas also called for renewed efforts to remove foreign mercenaries from Libya.

On Tuesday, Libya’s eastern-based parliament passed a no-confidence vote in the country’s unity government, in a new blow to UN-backed peace efforts.

Eighty-nine of the 113 MPs present in the eastern city of Tobruk voted to withdraw confidence from the Tripoli-based administration of interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, a spokesman said.

