.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Libya PM Dbeibah draws crowd for mass wedding, protest against parliament

  • Font
Libya's interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah greets a crowd in Tripoli's Martyrs' Square on September 21, 2021. (AFP)
Libya's interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah greets a crowd in Tripoli's Martyrs' Square on September 21, 2021. (AFP)
Libya conflict

Libya PM Dbeibah draws crowd for mass wedding, protest against parliament

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Several thousand Libyans packed a Tripoli square late on Friday for a state-funded mass wedding celebration that also drew supporters of transitional Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah and protesters against the eastern-based parliament.

Dbeibah was installed in March through a UN-backed process to head a unity government after years of division between rival administrations in the civil war, and to prepare for an election.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The election is planned for Dec. 24 but there is controversy over parliament’s handling of a law for the vote to take place and analysts fear the jockeying among rival factions could unravel the peace process.

Libya’s Haftar says he is suspending military role, activities ahead of polls North Africa Libya conflict Libya’s Haftar says he is suspending military role, activities ahead of polls

Dbeibah has courted popular opinion with measures such as financial support for newlyweds but has faced problems with the parliament, which was elected nationally in 2014 but moved east as the country split between warring factions.

The parliament has not passed his budget and this week its speaker, Aguila Saleh, passed a vote to withdraw confidence from the government though some members of the chamber said he had falsified the vote count.

Saleh had earlier passed a law for a presidential election that his critics said was tailored to allow him to run without risking his existing role by stepping aside for three months before the vote.

Parliament has not passed a law for a parliamentary election.

Many of the people who attended the Tripoli wedding celebration on Friday were there to protest against the parliament and back Dbeibah.

“We are fed up with the parliament. We elected them and we now ask them to get out. They have become a real headache,” said Ali al-Hamdi, 41, a shopkeeper.

Read more:

Libya’s Haftar says he is suspending military role, activities ahead of polls

Germany’s FM says Libya’s elections should go forward on December 24

Libya’s upper house calls for elections to be delayed for a year

Egypt’s President Sisi pushes for December elections in Libya

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time  Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time 
Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief
Top Content
UAE to close down half of govt service centers, go digital in two years UAE to close down half of govt service centers, go digital in two years
Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time  Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time 
Iraqi Kurdistan conference pushes for Baghdad-Israel normalization Iraqi Kurdistan conference pushes for Baghdad-Israel normalization
Canada's PM Trudeau says two detained citizens have left China Canada's PM Trudeau says two detained citizens have left China
Canadian extradition judge frees China’s Huawei exec Meng Wenzhou Canadian extradition judge frees China’s Huawei exec Meng Wenzhou
Taliban hang bodies of four men from cranes in Herat city Taliban hang bodies of four men from cranes in Herat city
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More