About 2,000 people gather to protest against Tunisian president: Report

Tunisian President Kais Saied. (File photo: Reuters)
Tunisian President Kais Saied. (File photo: Reuters)
About 2,000 people gather to protest against Tunisian president: Report

About 2,000 people have gathered in Tunisia to protest against President Kais Saied, Reuters reports.

The capital Tunis’ central Avenue Habib Bourguiba has been reinforced with security teams, according to Al Arabiya sources.

All roads leading up to the avenue have been closed in anticipation of the protests.

A large number of security forces have surrounded the perimeter of the Municipal Theatre where a number of people have gathered.

Tunisians are waiting for President Saied to announce the names of his new government and prime minister after he suspended parliament in July.

