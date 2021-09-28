.
Libya’s High Council of State does not want elections to take place: Aguila Saleh

Aguila Saleh
Speaker of Libya’s House of Representatives Aguila Saleh speaks to Al Arabiya.

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Aguila Saleh, the speaker of Libya’s House of Representatives, considered that the only way out of the crisis in Libya is through elections, but that the High Council of State “does not want the elections to take place.”

Saleh, speaking to Al Arabiya during a live television interview on Tuesday, confirmed that “the Libyan House of Representatives insists on holding presidential and parliamentary elections.”

He considered that “those who live in chaos in Libya do not want elections,” adding that “everyone in the Libyan authority now refuses elections for fear of their interests.”

The Libyan politician told Al Arabiya that securing the elections is the responsibility of the Government of National Unity (GNU), calling for “Arab, regional and international supervision of the elections in Libya.”

Regarding his plans to run in the upcoming elections, Saleh said he has not yet decided whether he would stand.

“I have not yet decided to run for elections in Libya. I will announce my position on candidacy when the Electoral Commission opens the door for that,” he told Al Arabiya.

Under a UN-brokered deal between Libya’s rival eastern and western camps, the war-torn country is scheduled to hold legislative and presidential polls on December 24.

