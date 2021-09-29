.
A file photo shows Moroccan security forces stand guard as Moroccan farmers protest in the city of Figuig on March 18, 2021, after Algerian authorities expelled the date growers from the Algerian territory, a border area they are traditionally authorized to farm. (Fadel Senna/AFP)

Algeria returns 40 Moroccan migrants via shuttered land border: NGO

AFP

Algeria on Tuesday repatriated around 40 Moroccan migrants across a long-shuttered land border crossing opened exceptionally for the purpose, a Moroccan NGO said.

“The Algerian authorities handed around 40 migrants to their Moroccan counterparts via the Zouj Beghal land crossing, which was opened specifically,” said Hassan Amari, head of the Association for Helping Migrants in Difficulty.

He said the group had written to the Algerian authorities asking them to release seven detained Moroccans at the request of their families, but that “to our surprise, they repatriated 40 people.”

The Moroccan authorities sent buses to take the migrants home, he said.

The exceptional opening of the border, closed since a 1994 diplomatic crisis, comes amid a new round of tensions between the North African rivals.

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI in July called for the two nations’ land borders to be reopened.

But Algeria in August cut off diplomatic ties with Algeria in protest at what it said were “hostile actions,” charges the kingdom denied.

Morocco’s long northern coast, some parts of which are visible from mainland Spain, has long been used by migrants from Morocco and beyond as a launchpad for bids to reach Europe by sea.

But “some end up in Algeria after their boats get lost, and they are arrested,” Amari said.

