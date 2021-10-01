.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Tunisia police block MPs’ access to suspended parliament amid political crisis

  • Font
Tunisian security forces guard the entrance of the country's parliament, on October 10, 2021. (Fethi Belaid/AFP)
Tunisian security forces guard the entrance of the country's parliament, on October 10, 2021. (Fethi Belaid/AFP)

Tunisia police block MPs’ access to suspended parliament amid political crisis

AFP

Published: Updated:

Security forces deployed heavily around Tunisia’s parliament on Friday to block MPs demanding access to the legislature, whose activities were suspended by President Kais Saied in July.

AFP reporters saw uniformed and plain-clothes police using metal barriers to encircle the building in Le Bardo district of Greater Tunis, blocking access for pedestrians and cars.

More than 80 deputies, mostly from the Ennahdha party and its ally Qalb Tounes, had called for members of the 217-seat assembly to gather outside and demand it be reopened.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saied on July 25 suspended the legislature, sacked the government and seized control of the judiciary, later moving to rule by decree.

On Wednesday he appointed geologist Najla Bouden to form a government, which Saied himself will technically head under measures he announced last week.

Parliament remains frozen and its members stripped of their immunity, salaries and other privileges.

Journalists and members of the security forces surround Mohamed Goumani, a Tunisian deputy and member of the Annahda party, after being attacked by citizens in front of the Assembly headquarters, during a rally in the capital Tunis on October 1, 2021. (Fethi Belaid/AFP)
Journalists and members of the security forces surround Mohamed Goumani, a Tunisian deputy and member of the Annahda party, after being attacked by citizens in front of the Assembly headquarters, during a rally in the capital Tunis on October 1, 2021. (Fethi Belaid/AFP)

Yet despite dozens of MPs joining calls for a gathering to demand entry to parliament, AFP reporters only saw one.

“As a member of parliament, I’ve come to resume my work at parliament, but I found the doors closed,” said Mohamed Goumani from Ennahdha.

Supporters of Saied accosted him as plain clothed police looked on.

“Resign! Why did you come to parliament? You’ve already been here for 10 years! You don’t have any shame,” said a man in his 70s.

Supporters and opponents of Saied are both planning demonstrations in the capital on Sunday.

Four Tunisian political parties on Tuesday urged Saied to reverse his power grab, warning that his controversial moves could stoke violence.

Read more:

About 2,000 people gather to protest against Tunisian president: Report

Over 100 officials from Tunisia’s Ennahda Party resign amid crisis

Tunisia’s parliament speaker urges ‘peaceful struggle’ against president’s moves

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know
Bahrain’s Jewish community welcomes ‘historic’ visit of Israeli FM Lapid Bahrain’s Jewish community welcomes ‘historic’ visit of Israeli FM Lapid
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai to be renovated into futuristic ‘District 2020’ after March 2022 Expo 2020 Dubai to be renovated into futuristic ‘District 2020’ after March 2022
Etihad Rail completes 139 km of UAE’s rail network up to Al Ghuwaifat on Saudi border Etihad Rail completes 139 km of UAE’s rail network up to Al Ghuwaifat on Saudi border
Britney Spears' father suspended as conservator, judge cites toxic situation Britney Spears' father suspended as conservator, judge cites toxic situation
UAE officially launches Expo 2020 Dubai, world’s biggest cultural gathering UAE officially launches Expo 2020 Dubai, world’s biggest cultural gathering
Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know Expo 2020 Dubai: How to get there, timings, what to see, everything you need to know
Egyptian authorities say they blocked Brotherhood financing scheme Egyptian authorities say they blocked Brotherhood financing scheme
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More