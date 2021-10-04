Libya parliament adopts law on legislative elections

Libya’s parliament on Monday passed a law on legislative elections, a spokesman said, ahead of a planned national vote set for December 24 under a UN-led peace process.

The legislature “passed a law on elections to the House of Representatives during Monday’s sitting,” Abdullah Bliheg wrote on Twitter, three weeks after its speaker Aguila Saleh passed a presidential elections law opponents said bypassed protocol.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Libya, which has the most abundant oil reserves in Africa, has been trying to emerge from a decade of chaos since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi’s government in 2011.

Libya was gripped by violence and political turmoil in the aftermath of the NATO-backed uprising against Gaddafi.

In recent years, the country has been split between two rival administrations backed by foreign powers and myriad militias.

Read more:

Crimes against humanity, war crimes committed in Libya: UN Probe

‘Very modest start’ to pullout of foreign fighters: Libya FM

About 500 Europe-bound migrants intercepted off Libya: UN

Libyans end Morocco talks without sign of election law deal