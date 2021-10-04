.
Libya parliament adopts law on legislative elections

  • Font
Parliament head Aguila Saleh attends a session to discuss approving new government, in Sirte, Libya March 8, 2021. (Reuters)

AFP

Libya’s parliament on Monday passed a law on legislative elections, a spokesman said, ahead of a planned national vote set for December 24 under a UN-led peace process.

The legislature “passed a law on elections to the House of Representatives during Monday’s sitting,” Abdullah Bliheg wrote on Twitter, three weeks after its speaker Aguila Saleh passed a presidential elections law opponents said bypassed protocol.

Libya, which has the most abundant oil reserves in Africa, has been trying to emerge from a decade of chaos since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi’s government in 2011.

Libya was gripped by violence and political turmoil in the aftermath of the NATO-backed uprising against Gaddafi.

In recent years, the country has been split between two rival administrations backed by foreign powers and myriad militias.

