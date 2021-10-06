.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Red Crescent says bodies of 17 people washed ashore in Libya

  • Font
A rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) from German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 approaches a wooden boat carrying 12 migrants in international waters, north of Libya, western Mediterranean Sea, August 2, 2021. (Reuters)
A rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) from German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 approaches a wooden boat carrying 12 migrants in international waters, north of Libya, western Mediterranean Sea, August 2, 2021. (Reuters)

Red Crescent says bodies of 17 people washed ashore in Libya

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

At least 17 bodies, likely of Europe-bound migrants, have washed ashore in western Libya, the Libyan Red Crescent said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

They were found Tuesday near the western Libyan town of Zawiya, the Red Crescent’s branch in the town said. The bodies were handed over to authorities for burial, it said.

The migrants likely drowned. The UN migration agency says more than 1,100 migrants were reported dead or presumed dead in numerous boat mishaps and shipwrecks off Libya so far this year.

The Red Crescent posted images purporting to show its workers carrying white body bags with the Mediterranean Sea in the background.

Libya was plunged into turmoil by the NATO-backed 2011 uprising that toppled and killed former leader Muammar Ghaddafi. The North African nation has since emerged as a popular, if extremely dangerous, route to Europe for those fleeing poverty and civil war in Africa and the Middle East.

Oil-rich Libya is largely governed by local militias, many of which profit from the trafficking. Rights groups say migrants traversing Libya have been tortured, raped and subjected to forced labor at the hands of traffickers and inside official detention centers.

UN-commissioned investigators found that the practice of arbitrary disappearances and violence against migrants inside Libyan prisons could amount to crimes against humanity.

Read more:

‘Very modest start’ to pullout of foreign fighters: Libya FM

Denmark wants migrants to work for welfare benefits

Libya’s High Council of State does not want elections to take place: Aguila Saleh

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules
Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight
Top Content
Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight
Azerbaijan shuts down office of Khamenei’s representative in Baku: Iranian media Azerbaijan shuts down office of Khamenei’s representative in Baku: Iranian media
UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules
Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign $1.8 bln power grid deal Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign $1.8 bln power grid deal
UAE overcame COVID-19 crisis, life returning to normal: Abu Dhabi crown prince UAE overcame COVID-19 crisis, life returning to normal: Abu Dhabi crown prince
Israel has conducted operations in Lebanon, Syria in search of pilot’s remains Israel has conducted operations in Lebanon, Syria in search of pilot’s remains
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More