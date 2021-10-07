.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Tunisia police seize equipment used by pro-Ennahda TV

  • Font
Employees gather outside the building housing the Zitouna TV channel on October 6, 2021, in the district of Mghira of greater Tunis, the country's capital. (Fethi Belaid/AFP)
Employees gather outside the building housing the Zitouna TV channel on October 6, 2021, in the district of Mghira of greater Tunis, the country's capital. (Fethi Belaid/AFP)

Tunisia police seize equipment used by pro-Ennahda TV

AFP

Published: Updated:

Tunisian security forces on Wednesday seized broadcasting equipment used by an unlicensed television station close to the Ennahda party, the country’s media authority said.

Zitouna TV, considered close to Ennahda and its ally Al-Karama, both of which oppose a July power grab by President Kais Saied, had been operating illegally, the Independent High Authority for Audiovisual Communication (HAICA) said.

“Broadcasting equipment was confiscated today from the Zitouna channel following a decision,” HAICA president Nouri Lajmi told AFP.

“Zitouna has been broadcasting illegally for years and has not received a broadcasting license as it has not respected the legal framework.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Nasreddine bin Hammouda, head of production at the Zitouna Network that produces programmes for Zitouna TV and other channels, said “security forces accompanied by members of the HAICA raided the headquarters of Zitouna Network... and began confiscating equipment.”

“Nobody told us it was forbidden to work with Zitouna TV,” he said.

The channel was still on air, he added.

Saied in July suspended parliament, sacked the Ennahda-supported government of Hichem Mechichi and removed MPs’ immunity following months of growing public anger over an ongoing economic crisis and failings in managing the coronavirus pandemic.

Hichem El-Senoussi, a member of HAICA, told AFP that decisions had been taken a month ago against Zitouna TV and other channels that had “failed to comply with orders to stop broadcasting.”

Zitouna TV started broadcasting in 2012, following the fall of longtime dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in an uprising the previous year.

In 2015, some of its equipment was seized but it continued operating.

El-Senoussi said the HAICA had repeatedly ordered the channel to close, but that it had been “supported by political actors including Ennahda”, preventing the orders from being implemented.

Tunisian authorities on Sunday arrested Zitouna TV presenter Amer Ayad on charges of “plotting against state security”, his lawyer said, along with an Al-Karama MP who appeared on Ayad’s show and criticized Saied’s moves.

It was the latest detention of a legislator after Saied lifted their immunity.

Military justice arrested Al-Karama’s head Seifeddine Makhlouf on September 22 for “undermining the dignity of the army”, his lawyer said at the time.

Tunisian police on July 26 closed the offices of Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera in the capital Tunis, without giving reasons.

Read more:

Tunisia’s Ghannouchi says parliament in session, defying president

A woman prime minister in Tunisia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules
Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight
Top Content
UAE overcame COVID-19 crisis, life returning to normal: Abu Dhabi crown prince UAE overcame COVID-19 crisis, life returning to normal: Abu Dhabi crown prince
UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules UAE approves Pfizer, Sputnik COVID-19 booster shots for over 60s, eases school rules
UAE issues Golden Visa to more than 500 doctors in Abu Dhabi UAE issues Golden Visa to more than 500 doctors in Abu Dhabi
Taliban arrest four ISIS members north of Afghanistan’s capital Taliban arrest four ISIS members north of Afghanistan’s capital
Sweden halts use of Moderna vaccine for young adults Sweden halts use of Moderna vaccine for young adults
Drones main pillar of Iran’s IRGC Quds forces overseas operations: Iranian opposition Drones main pillar of Iran’s IRGC Quds forces overseas operations: Iranian opposition
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More