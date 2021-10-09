.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Sudan says running low on fuel oil and wheat due to port blockade

  • Font
A Sudanese man wearing a face mask waves his country's national flag during protests in the capital Khartoum to mark the second anniversary of the start of a revolt that toppled the previous government, on December 19, 2020. (AFP)
A Sudanese man wearing a face mask waves his country's national flag during protests in the capital Khartoum to mark the second anniversary of the start of a revolt that toppled the previous government, on December 19, 2020. (AFP)

Sudan says running low on fuel oil and wheat due to port blockade

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A three-week blockade of Sudan's main port by tribal protesters is causing shortages of wheat and fuel oil for power generation, endangering the country's already faulty electricity supply, a cabinet minister said on Saturday.

Tensions between Sudan's military and civilian leaders have been running high in recent weeks, and some civilian figures have accused the military of playing a role in the Beja tribe's blockade of Port Sudan, surrounding roads and fuel pipelines.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Military leaders have denied any involvement, and Beja leaders say they are protesting to draw attention to economic and political issues affecting the eastern tribe.

In the capital, Khartoum, queues for bread have reappeared in recent days and there have been shortages of imported flour.

Minister of Cabinet Affairs Khalid Omer Yousif said in a statement the government would redistribute wheat stocks located in the country's Northern State to bolster supplies elsewhere.

Diesel supplies have also been affected by the blockade but petrol supplies remain stable, the statement added.

On Friday, the US, Britain and Norway backed Sudan's civilian-led transitional government in urging political talks to resolve the protests.

Read more:

Protesters block Port Sudan airport, key bridge over peace deal with rebel groups

UK, US, Norway urge end to eastern Sudan protests

Sudan failed coup attempt: Situation under control, suspects arrested

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Lebanon’s crisis takes toll on education of intellectual disability children Lebanon’s crisis takes toll on education of intellectual disability children
COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study
Top Content
At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan mosque blast: Taliban official At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan mosque blast: Taliban official
Some agreements reached in reconciliatory talks with Saudi Arabia: Iran FM  Some agreements reached in reconciliatory talks with Saudi Arabia: Iran FM 
Top official in Ethiopia’s Tigray interim government seeks asylum abroad Top official in Ethiopia’s Tigray interim government seeks asylum abroad
ISIS claims responsibility for deadliest attack on Afghanistan since US withdrawal ISIS claims responsibility for deadliest attack on Afghanistan since US withdrawal
Over 100 dead or missing after nine interlocked vessels capsize in DR Congo Over 100 dead or missing after nine interlocked vessels capsize in DR Congo
Two killed in Israel strike on Syria base: Monitor Two killed in Israel strike on Syria base: Monitor
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More