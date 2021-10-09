.
.
.
.
Tunisia orders probe into collision between two trains injuring 33 people

People leave a train station in La Marsa near Tunis, Tunisia. (File photo: Reuters)
Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

At least 33 people were injured in a two trains collision in the south of the Tunisian capital on Thursday, Tunisian Radio Mosaique reported.

The Injured were transferred to two hospitals for medical care, Mosaique said.

State news TAP said a passenger train collided with a stationary train near Megrine Riadh station in the Tunisian capital, according to Hassen Miaadi, spokesperson for the Tunisian National Railway Company.

More than 10 ambulances and several rescue teams were deployed to the site and an investigation was initiated to determine the cause of the collision.

Read more: Tunisia’s central bank governor says some countries will lend financial support

