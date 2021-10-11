Algeria President Tebboune says return of envoy to Paris depends on French respect

Algerian President Abelmadjid Tebboune said that the return of the North African country’s ambassador to Paris was conditional on France showing it fully respects Algeria, Ennahar TV reported on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Algeria recalled its envoy to Paris last week, citing comments attributed to French President Emmanuel Macron in the newspaper Le Monde that Algeria’s rulers had rewritten the history of its colonization based on “a hatred of France”.

The following day, Algeria closed its airspace to French military planes, according to France’s military.

Read more:

Algeria tells France to ‘decolonize its history’ in new spat

France’s Macron: I hope tensions with Algeria will soon ease

Algeria urges Morocco to quit Western Sahara buffer zone