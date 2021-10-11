.
Algeria President Tebboune says return of envoy to Paris depends on French respect

Algeria and France two flags together. (Stock photo)

Reuters

Algerian President Abelmadjid Tebboune said that the return of the North African country’s ambassador to Paris was conditional on France showing it fully respects Algeria, Ennahar TV reported on Sunday.

Algeria recalled its envoy to Paris last week, citing comments attributed to French President Emmanuel Macron in the newspaper Le Monde that Algeria’s rulers had rewritten the history of its colonization based on “a hatred of France”.

The following day, Algeria closed its airspace to French military planes, according to France’s military.

