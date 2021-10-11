.
Tunisia president approves new government: Statement

Tunisian President Kais Saied gives a talk on constitutional law during a state visit to Qatar at an event hosted by Lusail University, on November 16, 2020. (AFP)
Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied on Monday said in a statement he had approved a new government selected by Prime Minister Najla Bouden.

Prime Minister Najla Bouden, who was appointed earlier this month, kept in place several of the interim ministers Saied had already appointed including Sihem Boughdiri as finance minister and Othman Jerandi as foreign minister.

She also named, in a live broadcast ceremony, banker Samir Said as economy and planning minister and Taoufik Charfeddine as interior minister.

President Kais Saied suspended parliament and sacked the previous prime minister in July.

The appointment of a new government has been urgently requested by both Tunisian political players and foreign donors for weeks and Saied has said he would after its appointment launch a dialog about the future.

With Reuters

