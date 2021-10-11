.
Tunisia’s UGTT union welcomes govt formation, seeks dialogue with President Saied

A general view of the headquarters of the General Union of Tunisian Workers (UGTT) in Tunis, Tunisia, November 24,2018. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
A general view of the headquarters of the General Union of Tunisian Workers (UGTT) in Tunis, Tunisia. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, Tunis

Tunisia’s powerful UGTT labor union welcomed the formation of a new government and called on President Kais Saied to start a participatory dialogue and set a time limit on the emergency period, a UGTT official told Reuters.

President Saied had on Monday unveiled a new government, but gave no hint when he would relinquish his near total control after seizing most powers in July, or start reforms needed for a financial rescue package to avert economic disaster.

Several of the main cabinet members, including the foreign and finance ministers, were already serving Saied in an interim capacity, while the new interior minister is one of his staunchest allies.

“I am confident we will move from frustration to hope,” said Saied at the ceremony to swear in the government, while railing against “any who threaten the state.”

Read more: Tunisia new PM, first Arab woman tasked with forming government: Who is Najla Bouden?

