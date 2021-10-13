.
Algeria claims security forces foiled planned armed attack by separatists

People stand near a border post on the Algerian side of the Morocco-Algeria border in the north east of Morocco. (Reuters)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

Algerian security forces foiled a plot to carry out an armed attack by separatists aided by “the Zionist Entity” (Israel) and a North African country, Ennahar TV said on Wednesday.

Seventeen members of a separatist group authorities have declared a terrorist organization called “MAK” were arrested and documents indicating continuous contact with the “the Zionist entity” organizations and weapons were seized, Ennahar TV added.

In August, the government blamed MAK and another group of being behind the devastating forest fires, which hit several provinces in Algeria, including Tizi Ouzou adding that one of them was backed by Morocco and Israel.

Algeria cut diplomatic relations with Morocco later in August, citing what it called hostile actions by its most populous neighbor with which it has had strained relations for decades.

Read more: Algeria’s army chief accuses neighboring Morocco of ‘conspiracies’

