Cyprus and Egypt sign deal to pursue electricity hookup

Cyprus and Egypt sign deal to pursue electricity hookup

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Cyprus and Egypt signed an accord on Saturday to pursue links between the electricity transmission networks of the two countries.

A memorandum of understanding was signed by the energy ministers of Cyprus and Egypt, setting out a framework of cooperation from planning to implementation.

“For Cyprus, this electricity interconnection with Egypt, one of our valued strategic allies in the region, has the potential to constitute a cornerstone of our efforts to transition to a green economy,” Natasa Pilides, Cyprus’s energy minister, said at a signing ceremony with her Egyptian counterpart, Mohamed Shaker.

“Fortifying our electricity grids and allowing the further integration of renewables in our respective energy mix, enhancing the security of our energy supply and enabling us to become exporters of energy, are but a few of the tangible benefits,” Pilides said.

Earlier in the week, Greece and Egypt signed a similar agreement, which sets the stage for an undersea cable that will transmit power produced by renewables from North Africa to Europe, the first such infrastructure in the Mediterranean.

