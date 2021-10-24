.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Libya’s elections commission to open candidate registration in Nov: Commission head

  • Font
An electoral worker prepares to count the ballots after polling stations closed in Benghazi, June 25, 2014. (Reuters)
An electoral worker prepares to count the ballots after polling stations closed in Benghazi, June 25, 2014. (Reuters)

Libya’s elections commission to open candidate registration in Nov: Commission head

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Registration for candidates in Libya’s presidential and parliamentary elections should open as of the first half of November, Emad al-Sayah, the head of the High National Elections Commission, said on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The registration process should open in mid-November when technical and logistical preparations are completed, al-Sayah added.

Wrangling over the constitutional basis for elections, the rules governing the vote and questions over its credibility have threatened to unravel the country’s peace process over the last months.

The Commission is tasked with organizing general elections on Dec. 24 in accordance with Libya’s political roadmap agreed by the UN-supervised Libyan Political dialog Forum.

Read more:

Security, stability necessary to usher in new govt: Libya FM Najla Mangoush

Libya conference communique calls for steps to enable Dec. 24 elections

Libya’s rival camps adopt plan for withdrawal of mercenaries

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study
Meet the Belgian company championing Lebanon’s smaller farmers Meet the Belgian company championing Lebanon’s smaller farmers
Top Content
Watch: Iranian governor slapped during inauguration ceremony Watch: Iranian governor slapped during inauguration ceremony
Fire in Dubai Marina residential building now under control Fire in Dubai Marina residential building now under control
US nears deal to use Pakistan’s airspace to conduct operations in Afghanistan: Report US nears deal to use Pakistan’s airspace to conduct operations in Afghanistan: Report
COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study
German lawmaker demands sanctioning Turkey, confronting Erdogan’s ‘authoritarianism’ German lawmaker demands sanctioning Turkey, confronting Erdogan’s ‘authoritarianism’
Turkish opposition parties join ranks to push out Erdogan: Report Turkish opposition parties join ranks to push out Erdogan: Report
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More