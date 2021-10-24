Libya’s elections commission to open candidate registration in Nov: Commission head

Registration for candidates in Libya’s presidential and parliamentary elections should open as of the first half of November, Emad al-Sayah, the head of the High National Elections Commission, said on Sunday.

The registration process should open in mid-November when technical and logistical preparations are completed, al-Sayah added.

Wrangling over the constitutional basis for elections, the rules governing the vote and questions over its credibility have threatened to unravel the country’s peace process over the last months.

The Commission is tasked with organizing general elections on Dec. 24 in accordance with Libya’s political roadmap agreed by the UN-supervised Libyan Political dialog Forum.

