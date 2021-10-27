Sudan’s army chief Burhan meets Saudi Arabia’s ambassador in Khartoum

Sudan’s armed forces chief General Abdel Fatah al-Burhan met with Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Khartoum Ali bin Hasan Jaafar on Wednesday to discuss the crisis in Sudan and efforts to resolve the situation through diplomacy, the Sudanese armed forces said on Facebook.

“The meeting discussed the political developments in the country and efforts to resolve the crisis through consultation with all relevant parties,” the armed forces said.

“The Saudi ambassador affirmed his country’s keenness to achieve stability in Sudan and its support for everything that leads to reconciliation between the political forces,” it added.

Sudan’s military seized power from the transitional government on Monday. Burhan ordered the dissolution of the government and declared a state of emergency.

The General said he was trying to stave off a “civil war” in the country.

Thousands of people took to the streets to protest the military’s coup. Several people died in clashes with security forces.

Burhan had detained Abdalla Hamdok, the prime minister of the deposed transitional government, claiming it was for his safety. Hamdok has since been released.

Other ministers and civilian leaders remain in detention.

The West has called for Hamdok’s government to be reinstated immediately, stressing that they only recognize the prime minister and his cabinet as the constitutional leaders of Sudan.

The African Union suspended Sudan on Wednesday until civilian rule is restored, rejecting the military takeover as an “unconstitutional” seizure of power.

