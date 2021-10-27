.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Sudan’s army chief Burhan meets Saudi Arabia’s ambassador in Khartoum

  • Font
Sudan's top army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan holds a press conference at the General Command of the Armed Forces in Khartoum on October 26, 2021. (AFP)
Sudan's top army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan holds a press conference at the General Command of the Armed Forces in Khartoum on October 26, 2021. (AFP)

Sudan’s army chief Burhan meets Saudi Arabia’s ambassador in Khartoum

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Sudan’s armed forces chief General Abdel Fatah al-Burhan met with Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Khartoum Ali bin Hasan Jaafar on Wednesday to discuss the crisis in Sudan and efforts to resolve the situation through diplomacy, the Sudanese armed forces said on Facebook.

“The meeting discussed the political developments in the country and efforts to resolve the crisis through consultation with all relevant parties,” the armed forces said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Saudi ambassador affirmed his country’s keenness to achieve stability in Sudan and its support for everything that leads to reconciliation between the political forces,” it added.

Sudan’s military seized power from the transitional government on Monday. Burhan ordered the dissolution of the government and declared a state of emergency.

The General said he was trying to stave off a “civil war” in the country.

Thousands of people took to the streets to protest the military’s coup. Several people died in clashes with security forces.

Burhan had detained Abdalla Hamdok, the prime minister of the deposed transitional government, claiming it was for his safety. Hamdok has since been released.

Other ministers and civilian leaders remain in detention.

The West has called for Hamdok’s government to be reinstated immediately, stressing that they only recognize the prime minister and his cabinet as the constitutional leaders of Sudan.

The African Union suspended Sudan on Wednesday until civilian rule is restored, rejecting the military takeover as an “unconstitutional” seizure of power.

Read more:

Sudan’s Burhan says army ousted government to avoid civil war

Sudan PM Hamdok, wife escorted back home: Military

Sudan’s government and sovereign council will be dissolved: Burhan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia designates Lebanon’s Al-Qard al-Hassan terrorist entity, freezes assets Saudi Arabia designates Lebanon’s Al-Qard al-Hassan terrorist entity, freezes assets
UAE summons Lebanon's ambassador to protest Kordahi comments on Yemen war UAE summons Lebanon's ambassador to protest Kordahi comments on Yemen war
Top Content
Japan’s Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status Japan’s Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status
‘Squid Game’ world takeover continues at Expo 2020 Dubai ‘Squid Game’ world takeover continues at Expo 2020 Dubai
US lawmakers urge Biden against F-16 sale to Turkey: Ankara behaves like an adversary US lawmakers urge Biden against F-16 sale to Turkey: Ankara behaves like an adversary
Lebanon PM: Information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE rejected Lebanon PM: Information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE rejected
Saudi FM Prince Faisal holds phone calls with UK, US secretaries Saudi FM Prince Faisal holds phone calls with UK, US secretaries
Saudi Arabia: 44 foreign companies to relocate to Riyadh including PepsiCo, Deloitte Saudi Arabia: 44 foreign companies to relocate to Riyadh including PepsiCo, Deloitte
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More