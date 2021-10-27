US secretary of state spoke with Sudan's PM, welcomes his release from custody

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with deposed Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Tuesday, the State Department said, as the African nation reels from a recent military takeover.

“The Secretary welcomed the Prime Minister's release from custody and reiterated his call on Sudanese military forces to release all civilian leaders in detention and to ensure their safety,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Hamdok had earlier been returned to his home amid intense international pressure following his removal in a military coup.

