.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US secretary of state spoke with Sudan's PM, welcomes his release from custody

  • Font
In this file photo taken on August 15, 2021 Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok holds a press conference at the Council of Ministers in the capital Khartoum. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on August 15, 2021 Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok holds a press conference at the Council of Ministers in the capital Khartoum. (AFP)

US secretary of state spoke with Sudan's PM, welcomes his release from custody

AFP

Published: Updated:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with deposed Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Tuesday, the State Department said, as the African nation reels from a recent military takeover.

“The Secretary welcomed the Prime Minister's release from custody and reiterated his call on Sudanese military forces to release all civilian leaders in detention and to ensure their safety,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Hamdok had earlier been returned to his home amid intense international pressure following his removal in a military coup.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Sudan’s Burhan says army ousted government to avoid civil war

Sudan PM Hamdok, wife escorted back home: Military

Sudan’s government and sovereign council will be dissolved: Burhan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Lebanon PM: Information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE rejected Lebanon PM: Information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE rejected
Bahrain approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 3-11 Bahrain approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 3-11
Top Content
Japan’s Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status Japan’s Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status
China locks down Lanzhou, city of 4 million, over COVID-19 China locks down Lanzhou, city of 4 million, over COVID-19
Bahrain approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 3-11 Bahrain approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 3-11
Intelligence suggests ISIS-K, al-Qaeda could attack US within months: Pentagon Intelligence suggests ISIS-K, al-Qaeda could attack US within months: Pentagon
Global companies to announce regional headquarters in Riyadh: Saudi minister Global companies to announce regional headquarters in Riyadh: Saudi minister
Lebanon PM: Information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE rejected Lebanon PM: Information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE rejected
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More