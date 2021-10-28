.
Sudan army chief Burhan relieves six ambassadors, including US, EU, France, Qatar

Sudan's top army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan speaks during a press conference at the General Command of the Armed Forces in Khartoum on October 26, 2021. (AFP)
Sudan's top army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan speaks during a press conference at the General Command of the Armed Forces in Khartoum on October 26, 2021. (AFP)

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Sudan’s army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan relieved six Sudanese ambassadors from their posts, including in Washington and Paris, state TV reported on Wednesday.

The decision included Sudan’s ambassadors to the US, EU, France, China, Qatar and the head of Sudan’s mission to Geneva.

Sudan’s military seized power from the transitional government on Monday. Burhan ordered the dissolution of the government and declared a state of emergency.

The General said he was trying to stave off a “civil war” in the country.

Thousands of people took to the streets to protest the military’s coup. Several people died in clashes with security forces.

Burhan had detained Abdalla Hamdok, the prime minister of the deposed transitional government, claiming it was for his safety. Hamdok has since been released.

Other ministers and civilian leaders remain in detention.

The West has called for Hamdok’s government to be reinstated immediately, stressing that they only recognize the prime minister and his cabinet as the constitutional leaders of Sudan.

The African Union suspended Sudan on Wednesday until civilian rule is restored, rejecting the military takeover as an “unconstitutional” seizure of power.

