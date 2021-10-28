Sudan army chief Burhan relieves six ambassadors, including US, EU, France, Qatar

Sudan’s army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan relieved six Sudanese ambassadors from their posts, including in Washington and Paris, state TV reported on Wednesday.

The decision included Sudan’s ambassadors to the US, EU, France, China, Qatar and the head of Sudan’s mission to Geneva.

Advertisement

Sudan’s military seized power from the transitional government on Monday. Burhan ordered the dissolution of the government and declared a state of emergency.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The General said he was trying to stave off a “civil war” in the country.

Thousands of people took to the streets to protest the military’s coup. Several people died in clashes with security forces.

Burhan had detained Abdalla Hamdok, the prime minister of the deposed transitional government, claiming it was for his safety. Hamdok has since been released.

Other ministers and civilian leaders remain in detention.

The West has called for Hamdok’s government to be reinstated immediately, stressing that they only recognize the prime minister and his cabinet as the constitutional leaders of Sudan.

The African Union suspended Sudan on Wednesday until civilian rule is restored, rejecting the military takeover as an “unconstitutional” seizure of power.

Read more:

Sudan’s army chief Burhan meets Saudi Arabia’s ambassador in Khartoum

Sudan’s Burhan says army ousted government to avoid civil war

Sudan PM Hamdok, wife escorted back home: Military

Sudan’s government and sovereign council will be dissolved: Burhan