Algerian presidency says three Algerians killed in Moroccan attack: Report

Algerian presidency says three Algerians killed in Moroccan attack: Report

The Algerian presidency said on Wednesday three Algerians were killed in a Moroccan attack on the border between Western Sahara and Mauritania, state media reported.

“On Nov. 1... three Algerian nationals were subjected to a cowardly assassination in a barbaric bombing of their trucks while they were traveling between Nouakchott and (the Algerian city of) Ouargla,” Algeria’s official news agency said. It did not give further details on the nature of the attack.

