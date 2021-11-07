.
Libya FM Minister Najla al-Mangoush suspended days before intl. conference

Libya's Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush attends a meeting by Libya's neighbours as part of international efforts to reach a political settlement to the country's conflict, in the Algerian capital Algiers, on August 30, 2021. (AFP)
AFP

Libya's presidential council has suspended Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush from her duties and barred her from travel, a spokeswoman said Saturday, days before a major international conference.

The council opened an inquiry into alleged “administrative breaches” by Mangoush, spokeswoman Najla Weheba told the Libya Panorama television channel, while El-Marsad news website close to eastern-based Khalifa Haftar said she took foreign policy decisions without consulting the council.

US Vice President Kamala Harris is due to join French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders at a conference on Libya in Paris on November 12.

Explore More