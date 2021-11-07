.
.
.
.
Libya’s PM Dbeibah to run for president, senior unity govt official says

Libyan Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dbeibah delivers a speech outside the Centre for Disease Control in the capital Tripoli on April 10, 2021, at the launch of the national vaccination campaign. Libya officially launched its coronavirus vaccination campaign, starting with the Prime Minister, health authorities in the conflict-wracked nation said. Dbeibah urged fellow citizens to register online for their own vaccinations.
Libyan Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dbeibah delivers a speech in the capital Tripoli on April 10, 2021. (File photo)

Reuters, Tripoli

Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah intends to run for president, a senior official in the Government of National Unity (GNU) said on Sunday, with official registration for candidates opening on Monday.

Developing

Read more: Libya to register election candidates from Monday

