Libya’s PM Dbeibah to run for president, senior unity govt official says
Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah intends to run for president, a senior official in the Government of National Unity (GNU) said on Sunday, with official registration for candidates opening on Monday.
