Tunisia’s UGTT union calls for a strike in southern town

Tunisia’s powerful UGTT union called for a general strike in the public and private sectors in the small town of Agareb on Wednesday, where a man died following protests over government plans to reopen a landfill site.

Protesters set fire to a police station on Tuesday as part of the continued protests, witnesses said.

On Monday, a man died asphyxiated by tear gas fired by police to break up the protests, his family and witnesses said.

The interior ministry said the man was not involved in the protests and had died at his home, six kilometers (four miles) away.

