.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Tunisia’s UGTT union calls for a strike in southern town

  • Font
People walk along a street in Tunis, Tunisia, on September 23, 2021. (Reuters)
People walk along a street in Tunis, Tunisia, on September 23, 2021. (Reuters)

Tunisia’s UGTT union calls for a strike in southern town

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Tunisia’s powerful UGTT union called for a general strike in the public and private sectors in the small town of Agareb on Wednesday, where a man died following protests over government plans to reopen a landfill site.

Protesters set fire to a police station on Tuesday as part of the continued protests, witnesses said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Monday, a man died asphyxiated by tear gas fired by police to break up the protests, his family and witnesses said.

The interior ministry said the man was not involved in the protests and had died at his home, six kilometers (four miles) away.

Read more:

Protesters set fire to police station in southern Tunisia amid a growing waste crisis

Tunisia resumes technical talks with IMF on rescue package: Central bank

Tunisia’s president promises ‘dialogue’ on changing political system

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study
‘Messi 10’ Cirque du Soleil performance coming to Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season ‘Messi 10’ Cirque du Soleil performance coming to Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season
Top Content
UAE’s 50th National Day: How to celebrate the country’s golden jubilee UAE’s 50th National Day: How to celebrate the country’s golden jubilee
Miss Universe UAE coronation night canceled until further notice Miss Universe UAE coronation night canceled until further notice
Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison
UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates travel ‘Green List’ for quarantine-free travel UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates travel ‘Green List’ for quarantine-free travel
UAE will be first MidEast country to test self-driving cars: Dubai ruler UAE will be first MidEast country to test self-driving cars: Dubai ruler
Elon Musk faces $15 billion tax bill, making the sale of Tesla stock likely: Reports Elon Musk faces $15 billion tax bill, making the sale of Tesla stock likely: Reports
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More