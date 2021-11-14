Saif al-Islam Gaddafi registers as presidential candidate: Election official

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya’s former leader Muammar Gaddafi, registered on Sunday as a presidential candidate for the December 24 election, an official from the electoral commission said.

Gaddafi is one of the most prominent figures expected to run for president – a list that also includes Eastern Libyan Commander Khalifa Haftar, Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah and parliament speaker Aguila Saleh.

Photographs distributed on social media showed Gaddafi in traditional brown robe and turban, and with a gray beard and glasses, signing documents at the registration center in the southern town of Sebha.

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi submitted the documentation to the office of the election commission in the city of Sebha, which is under the control of Haftar's (LNA) forces

new video pic.twitter.com/xxGs2bK610 — Laqs (@LaqsLaqs16) November 14, 2021

Despite the public backing of most Libyan factions and foreign powers for elections on December 24, the vote is still in doubt as rival entities squabble over the rules and schedule.

A major conference in Paris on Friday agreed to sanction any who disrupt or prevent the vote, but there is still no agreement on rules to govern who should be able to run.

While Gaddafi is likely to play on nostalgia for the era before the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that swept his father from power and ushered in a decade of chaos and violence, analysts say he may not prove to be a front runner.