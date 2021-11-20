Libya parliament speaker Aguila Saleh submits papers to stand in presidential vote

The speaker of the eastern-based Libyan parliament, Aguila Saleh, submitted papers on Saturday to stand in presidential elections.

The elections, scheduled for Dec. 24, remain in doubt amid disputes over the rules.

“I came today to the headquarters of the High Elections Commission in Benghazi to submit the required documents for the nomination to the position of president of the Libyan Republic,”he said on Libya Votes TV.

Aguila Saleh's candidacy follows that of several other prominent Libyans including Saif al-Islam Gaddafi and Khalifa Haftar.

“Public voting is the only source of legitimacy for any authority,” Saleh had said earlier on Wednesdayin televised comments.

