Saif al-Islam Gaddafi says judges refuse to hold hearing on disqualification appeal

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi said on Sunday that judicial authorities have refused to hold a hearing to consider his appeal against Libya’s High National Election Commission decision to disqualify his candidacy in the upcoming presidential elections.

Earlier this week, Al Arabiya reported that Gaddafi’s team planned to file an appeal with the judicial authorities to challenge the commission’s decision to exclude him from the election scheduled for next month on the grounds that he did not meet the conditions for candidacy.

Attorney Khaled al-Ghuwail told Al Arabiya that the commission’s decision, which was based on Article 10 of the Presidential Election Law, constitutes a legal violation and does not apply to Gaddafi, as no final judicial ruling was issued against his client in any felony or crime as evidenced by Gaddafi’s criminal record, which does not include any precedents.

He also indicated that an appeal against Gaddafi’s disqualification would be submitted to the judicial committees concerned with electoral appeals, describing the exclusion of his client as a “political decision.”

“The battle is still on, and Libyans will fight with all their might to defend their candidate’s right to run,” al-Ghuwail said.

