.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Algeria appoints new governor to OPEC: Source

  • Font
The OPEC logo pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria, September 28, 2016. (File photo: Reuters)
A file photo shows OPEC logo pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria. (Reuters)

Algeria appoints new governor to OPEC: Source

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Algeria has appointed Achraf Benhassine as its new governor to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), replacing Mohamed Hamel, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Benhassine, who will take on the new role on January 1, previously served as the country’s national representative, a role he took on in 2014.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Benhassine also serves as senior adviser to the country’s energy minister and is on the board of the Algerian central bank.

Earlier this month, Hamel was appointed secretary general of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), replacing Russia’s Yury Sentyurin.

Fire at Algeria’s Skikda refinery under control

In another development, the Algerian energy minister said on Tuesday that the fire that broke out in an idle reforming unit undergoing maintenance at Algeria’s Skikda oil refinery has been brought under control with no impact to the plant’s operations.

The incident resulted in injuries to nine workers, the state news agency quoted minister Mohamed Arkab as saying.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Top Content
UAE eases drug laws: No more jail for those bringing in THC UAE eases drug laws: No more jail for those bringing in THC
UAE residents have mixed feelings about travel amid COVID-19 variant Omicron UAE residents have mixed feelings about travel amid COVID-19 variant Omicron
WHO says PCR tests detect Omicron, new COVID-19 variant has higher reinfection risk WHO says PCR tests detect Omicron, new COVID-19 variant has higher reinfection risk
UAE offers COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for adults amid concern over Omicron UAE offers COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for adults amid concern over Omicron
Actress Lindsay Lohan announces engagement to Dubai resident Bader Shammas Actress Lindsay Lohan announces engagement to Dubai resident Bader Shammas
Saudi Arabia clarifies Umrah visa, quarantine requirements Saudi Arabia clarifies Umrah visa, quarantine requirements
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More