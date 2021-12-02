.
Libya court reinstates Gadhafi’s son as presidential candidate: Media

Seif al-Islam Gadhafi (C) greets Indonesians in Bogor, West Java province Nov. 10, 2004. (File Photo: Reuters)
AFP

Published: Updated:

A court in southern Libya on Thursday reinstated Saif al-Islam Gadhafi, son of slain dictator Moammar Gadhafi, as a candidate in next month’s presidential election, Libyan media reported.

He had lodged an appeal earlier in the day at the court in Sebha against the electoral commission’s rejection of his application last month.

The commission had pointed to articles of the electoral law stipulating that candidates “must not have been sentenced for a dishonorable crime” and must present a clean criminal record.

