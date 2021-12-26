.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

28 migrants found dead on Libyan coast

  • Font
Migrants from Eritrea, Egypt, Syria and Sudan, wait to be assisted by aid workers of the Spanish NGO Open Arms, after fleeing Libya on board a precarious wooden boat in the Mediterranean sea, about 110 miles north of Libya. (File photo: AP)
Migrants from Eritrea, Egypt, Syria and Sudan, wait to be assisted by aid workers of the Spanish NGO Open Arms, after fleeing Libya on board a precarious wooden boat in the Mediterranean sea, about 110 miles north of Libya. (File photo: AP)

28 migrants found dead on Libyan coast

AFP, Tripoli

Published: Updated:

The bodies of 28 migrants have washed up on Libya’s western coast after their boat sunk, a security official said Sunday, the latest tragedy on the world’s deadliest migration route.

“Libyan Red Crescent teams recovered 28 bodies of dead migrants and found three survivors at two different sites on the beaches of al-Alous,” some 90 kilometers (55 miles) from Tripoli, the source said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The bodies’ advanced state of decomposition indicates that the shipwreck happened several days ago,” he said, adding the toll could rise in the coming hours.

Images published by Libyan media outlets showed corpses lined up along the shore then placed in body bags.

Libya, wracked by a decade of conflict and lawlessness, has become a key departure point for African and Asian migrants making desperate attempts to reach Europe.

Migrants often endure horrific conditions in Libya before embarking northwards on overcrowded, often unseaworthy vessels that frequently sink or get into trouble.

The latest tragedy comes just days after 160 migrants died within a week in similar incidents, bringing the total number of lives lost this year to 1,500, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The IOM says more than 30,000 migrants have been intercepted in the same period and returned to Libya.

The European Union has cooperated closely with the Libyan Coast Guard to cut numbers of migrants arriving on European shores.

On their return, many face further horrific abuses in detention centers.

Read more:

Libya candidates say presidential election delay is inevitable

World powers urge Libya to reschedule presidential vote ‘swiftly’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top US lawmakers condemn Sudan's military for use of violence Top US lawmakers condemn Sudan's military for use of violence
Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief Israel can strike Iran ‘tomorrow’, Hezbollah might hit back: New Air Force chief
Top Content
Trudeau says China ‘playing’ Western states against each other Trudeau says China ‘playing’ Western states against each other
Sudan security forces fire tear gas at protesters near presidential palace Sudan security forces fire tear gas at protesters near presidential palace
More than 30 civilians killed, bodies burnt in Myanmar’s Kayah state More than 30 civilians killed, bodies burnt in Myanmar’s Kayah state
South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90 South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90
UAE announces 1,621 new COVID-19 cases, 585 recoveries, one death in last 24 hours UAE announces 1,621 new COVID-19 cases, 585 recoveries, one death in last 24 hours
Truck crashes into minibus in Iran, killing 10 people: Report Truck crashes into minibus in Iran, killing 10 people: Report
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More