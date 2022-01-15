Tunisian court sentences nine to death for killing army official: State media

A Tunisian court specialized in terrorism sentenced nine defendants to death in the case of killing Said Ghozlani, a first sergeant in the Tunisian national army, the state news agency TAP reported on Friday.

At least 15 others were ordered imprisonment from 32 to 44 years.

A group of terrorists shot Ghozlani dead in November 2016 at his residence.

