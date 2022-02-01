.
Eight die in Algeria gas blast

Firefighters battle the flames of a building on fire, in the forested hills of the Kabylie region, east of the Algerian capital Algiers, on August 11, 2021. (AFP)
Firefighters battle the flames of a building on fire, in the forested hills of the Kabylie region, east of the Algerian capital Algiers, on August 11, 2021. (AFP)

AFP, Algiers

Eight people including three children died Tuesday in a fire in northeastern Algeria caused by a household gas explosion, the country’s fire service said.

The fire, partly fueled by a stock of basic materials for manufacturing cosmetics in one house in the town of Ain Oulmane, soon spread to three neighboring buildings, the service said.

“The death toll so far is eight people burned to death: three women, two men and three children,” it said on Twitter, adding that two people were also injured.

The fire is one of the deadliest in Algeria since late 2020, when five people were killed and 16 injured in the explosion of a gas pipe, damaged during building work.

