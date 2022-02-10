.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Tunisia president says he will name new Supreme Judiciary Council

  • Font
A handout picture provided by the Tunisian Presidency Facebook page on December 13, 2021 shows President Kais Saied attending a cabinet meeting in the capital Tunis. (AFP)
A handout picture provided by the Tunisian Presidency Facebook page on December 13, 2021 shows President Kais Saied attending a cabinet meeting in the capital Tunis. (AFP)

Tunisia president says he will name new Supreme Judiciary Council

Reuters, Tunis

Published: Updated:

Tunisia’s president said on Thursday he would issue a decree effectively dissolving the Supreme Judiciary Council, one of the last remaining institutions in the country able to work independently of him, adding he would name a new council.

The president, Kais Saied, on Sunday had announced plans to dissolve the council in the latest in a series of moves his opponents have called a coup.

A few minutes after the president’s comments on Thursday, the council announced it rejected his decision, saying the “current structure is the only representative of the judiciary.”

Dozens of judges in uniform protested in front of Tunis court, shouting slogans calling for Saied to respect the independence of the judiciary.

Saied said in a speech during a cabinet meeting that a draft penal reconciliation decree had been prepared that would offer pardons to businessmen involved in corruption on condition that they financed development projects.

He gave no further details.

Read more:

Tunisian police lock doors of Supreme Judicial Council offices

Tunisian president steps up power grab with move against judges

Tunisian judges say dissolving judicial council is a dangerous retreat



Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More