Algerian troops kill seven ‘terrorists’ in ongoing operation

Algerian troops killed seven suspected militants Saturday in an ongoing operation in the northeastern province of Skikda, the defense ministry said.



The seven “terrorists” were shot dead during a search operation in forest areas of Collo district, the ministry added.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The Algerian army regularly reports deadly operations targeting extremist fighters, two decades after the end of a decade-long civil war between the state and hardline groups that left 200,000 people dead.



Despite a peace and reconciliation charter signed in 2005 to end the violence, armed groups still carry out sporadic operations against security forces.



On January 28, the defense ministry said that two Algerian soldiers and two fighters were killed in a firefight near the desert border with Niger.



Last year, 23 “terrorists” were “neutralized” and more than 200 captured, according to ministry figures.



Read more:



Australia to list Hamas as terror group



Two killed in twin al-Shabaab attacks in Somalia: Police



British charity urges Somalia to protect teens from execution

Advertisement