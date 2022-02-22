.
Tunisia judges association calls for protest

Tunisian judges shout slogans against the dissolution of the Supreme Judicial Council (CSM) by the Tunisian president, during a protest in Tunis on February 10, 2022. President Kais Saied on the weekend moved to scrap the CSM, accusing it of blocking politically sensitive investigations and being influenced by his nemesis, the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party.
Tunisian judges shout slogans against the dissolution of the Supreme Judicial Council (CSM) by the Tunisian president, during a protest in Tunis on February 10, 2022. (AFP)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Tunisian Judges Association called on Tuesday for a protest on February 24 in response to the ongoing targeting of Tunisia’s judicial authority, it said in a statement.

Tunisian President Kais Saied announced his decision to dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council earlier in February and extended the country’s state of emergency until December 31 of this year.

