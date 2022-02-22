Tunisia judges association calls for protest

The Tunisian Judges Association called on Tuesday for a protest on February 24 in response to the ongoing targeting of Tunisia’s judicial authority, it said in a statement.

Tunisian President Kais Saied announced his decision to dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council earlier in February and extended the country’s state of emergency until December 31 of this year.

