Tunisia judges association calls for protest

The Tunisian Judges Association called on Tuesday for a protest on February 24 in response to the ongoing targeting of Tunisia’s judicial authority, it said in a statement.
Tunisian President Kais Saied announced his decision to dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council earlier in February and extended the country’s state of emergency until December 31 of this year.
