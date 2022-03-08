Libya’s NOC says crude oil production back above 1.1 mln bpd after blockade lifted

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Tuesday the country’s crude production is back to more than 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) after opening pipeline valves that were shut by an armed group this month.

The NOC had announced the suspension of production on Sunday at the vast Al-Sharara and Al-Fil fields after gunmen closed pipelines to the coast, the latest such shutdown in the crude-rich North African country’s decade-long conflict.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The firm had declared force majeure, a legal move releasing it from contractual obligations due to circumstances beyond its control.

In a statement on Facebook on Tuesday, the NOC announced “the reopening of the pipeline at al-Riyayna,” around 140 kilometers (85 miles) southwest of Tripoli, along with “the resumption of production at Al-Sharara and the lifting of force majeure.”

It added that the pipeline from Al-Fil, in the country’s western desert, had not yet reopened because “vandalism” required a technical team to carry out repairs.

Libya, which sits on Africa’s largest crude reserves, has been rocked by 11 years of conflict since a NATO-backed revolt toppled and killed former ruler Muammar Gaddafi.

The country found itself facing a new political crisis this month, with two rival prime ministers vying for power in a standoff that threatens a return to violence after a year and a half of relative stability.

In normal times, Libya produces some 1.2 million barrels a day.

Around a quarter comes from Al-Sharara, which is managed by a consortium of the NOC, Spanish firm Repsol, France’s Total, Austria’s OMV and Norway’s Statoil.

The United Nations and the US ambassador to Libya had on Monday urged the lifting of the blockade.

Read more:

UN Libya adviser seeks joint committee on constitution

Libya crisis worsens with rival government preparing to take oath

Libya’s Dbeibah promises legislative elections by end of June