Tunisia says it has dismantled ISIS-linked terrorist cell

A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa June 29, 2014. (Reuters)
File photo of an ISIS member in Raqqa, Syria. (Reuters)

Reuters

Police have broken up a militant cell linked to ISIS in the southern Tunisian city of Tataouine, the interior ministry said on Wednesday.

Police said the cell was planning attacks with explosives and trying to recruit young people, according to the ministry statement.

