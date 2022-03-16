Tunisia says it has dismantled ISIS-linked terrorist cell

Police have broken up a militant cell linked to ISIS in the southern Tunisian city of Tataouine, the interior ministry said on Wednesday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Police said the cell was planning attacks with explosives and trying to recruit young people, according to the ministry statement.
Read more:
Saudi interior ministry announces number of executions of ISIS, al-Qaeda members
Tunisian president dissolves Supreme Judicial Council
-
Saudi interior ministry announces number of executions of ISIS, al-Qaeda membersSaudi Arabia’s interior ministry announced on Saturday the execution of 81 convicts on charges of working with ISIS and al-Qaeda and committing crimes ... Gulf
-
Tunisian president dissolves Supreme Judicial CouncilTunisian President Kais Saied said on Sunday he has decided to dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council, the body that deals with judicial independence, ... Middle East
-
Tunisia police use water canon on protestersTunisian police used water cannon to disperse hundreds of protesters trying to reach central Tunis on Friday to demonstrate against the president in ... Coronavirus