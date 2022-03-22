.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Libyan domestic flights to resume after political crisis closed skies

  • Font
Airplanes are seen at Tripoli airport after Libya's internationally recognised government regained control over the city, in Tripoli, Libya, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
File photo of airplanes at Tripoli airport on June 4, 2020. (Reuters)

Libyan domestic flights to resume after political crisis closed skies

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Libya’s Global Air scheduled a Tripoli-Benghazi flight for Tuesday afternoon, signaling resumption of domestic air travel after the country’s political crisis had closed airspace for more than two weeks.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The United Nations had urged the reopening of Libya’s skies in line with a 2020 ceasefire between the main warring factions to allow unhindered travel within the country.

Read more:

Libya’s parliament approves new government as crisis escalates

Libya armed groups step back after Tripoli escalation

Flights resume between Libya’s rival cities of Benghazi, Misrata after seven years

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More