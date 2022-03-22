Libyan domestic flights to resume after political crisis closed skies
Libya’s Global Air scheduled a Tripoli-Benghazi flight for Tuesday afternoon, signaling resumption of domestic air travel after the country’s political crisis had closed airspace for more than two weeks.
The United Nations had urged the reopening of Libya’s skies in line with a 2020 ceasefire between the main warring factions to allow unhindered travel within the country.
