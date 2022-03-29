.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Algeria’s Sonatrach confirms ‘important’ reserves discovered at Touggouart region

  • Font
The logo of the state energy company Sonatrach is pictured at the headquarters in Algiers, Algeria November 20, 2019. (Reuters)
The logo of the state energy company Sonatrach is pictured at the headquarters in Algiers, Algeria November 20, 2019. (Reuters)

Algeria’s Sonatrach confirms ‘important’ reserves discovered at Touggouart region

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Algeria has confirmed on Tuesday that oil reserves discovered at Touggourt region were “important,” according to a statement from Sonatrach.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Algeria’s state-owned Sonatrach said that the estimated volumes at Touggourt were at 961 million barrels, versus 546 million barrels prior to the drilling.

Read more:

Saudi oil chief says energy security imperiled by attacks

Squeezing any member out of OPEC+ would only result in oil price hike: UAE minister

Oil prices fall on Ukraine-Russia peace talk hopes, China demand fears

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More