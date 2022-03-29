Algeria’s Sonatrach confirms ‘important’ reserves discovered at Touggouart region

Algeria has confirmed on Tuesday that oil reserves discovered at Touggourt region were “important,” according to a statement from Sonatrach.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Algeria’s state-owned Sonatrach said that the estimated volumes at Touggourt were at 961 million barrels, versus 546 million barrels prior to the drilling.

Read more:

Saudi oil chief says energy security imperiled by attacks

Squeezing any member out of OPEC+ would only result in oil price hike: UAE minister

Oil prices fall on Ukraine-Russia peace talk hopes, China demand fears