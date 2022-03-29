Algeria’s Sonatrach confirms ‘important’ reserves discovered at Touggouart region
Algeria has confirmed on Tuesday that oil reserves discovered at Touggourt region were “important,” according to a statement from Sonatrach.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Algeria’s state-owned Sonatrach said that the estimated volumes at Touggourt were at 961 million barrels, versus 546 million barrels prior to the drilling.
Read more:
Saudi oil chief says energy security imperiled by attacks
Squeezing any member out of OPEC+ would only result in oil price hike: UAE minister
Oil prices fall on Ukraine-Russia peace talk hopes, China demand fears
-
Saudi oil chief says energy security imperiled by attacksSaudi Arabia’s oil chief said markets are going through a “jittery period” and reiterated Tuesday that the Kingdom’s ability to ensure energy security ... Gulf
-
Squeezing any member out of OPEC+ would only result in oil price hike: UAE ministerUnited Arab Emirates energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Tuesday that the only mission of OPEC+ is to stabilize markets and come up with as ... Energy
-
Oil prices fall on Ukraine-Russia peace talk hopes, China demand fearsOil prices on Tuesday extended losses from the previous day as Ukraine and Russia headed for peace talks and on concerns about demand as China’s ... Energy