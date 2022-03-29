Tunisia’s president warns against attempts to hold sessions of suspended parliament
Tunisia’s president warned late on Monday against attempts to hold sessions of the suspended parliament saying forces and institutions will confront those who want to push Tunisians to fight.
Speaker Rached Ghannouchi said earlier on Monday that parliament will hold two full sessions this week, to consider revoking President Kais Saied’s moves toward a new constitution and one-man rule.
Saied, who suspended parliament and seized executive power last summer, a move that opponents called a coup, added in a speech the state is not a puppet and these attempts are desperate and have no legal value.
