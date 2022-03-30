.
Sudan’s Burhan in first post-coup visit to Egypt

Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan is pictured during an interview with AFP on December 4, 2021 in Khartoum. Burhan said there were positive indicators that measures taken against his country following an October military coup would soon be lifted. (Photo by Ebrahim HAMID / AFP)
Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan is pictured during an interview with AFP on December 4, 2021 in Khartoum. (AFP)

Sudan’s Burhan in first post-coup visit to Egypt

AFP

Published: Updated:

Sudan’s General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Wednesday started his first official visit to Egypt since last year’s military coup.

Burhan, greeted on arrival by Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in a ceremony broadcast live on state television, was accompanied by the head of general intelligence services, according to Sudan’s ruling council.

Sudan has been reeling from political turmoil and regular mass protests since army chief Burhan led an October 25 military coup which drew international condemnation and sparked crucial aid cuts.

At least 92 people have been killed in a crackdown on anti-coup protests since October, according to medics.

The demonstrations have deepened Sudan’s economic woes, with the local currency depreciating against the dollar as fuel and food prices skyrocket.

The coup upended a transition painstakingly negotiated between military and civilian leaders following the 2019 ouster of president Omar al-Bashir.

Burhan’s visit follows his trips to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates earlier this month.

Sudan and Egypt, along with other Arab countries, share fears of the impact of cuts in global wheat supplies following Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

