Tunisia raises purchase price of wheat and barley from local farmers

Tunisia will raise the purchase price of wheat and barley from local farmers to encourage production and achieve food security, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

The price for durum will increase to $43.59 (130 dinars) per 100 kg from $29.29 (87 dinars), soft wheat will fetch $33.66 (100 dinars) per quintal from $22.56 (67 dinars), and barley will be at $26.93 (80 dinars) per quintal.

Tunisia, which is suffering a deep financial crisis, was badly affected by the rise in wheat prices due to the repercussions of the war in Ukraine.

