.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Tunisia raises purchase price of wheat and barley from local farmers

  • Font
A combine harvests wheat in a field near the village of Hrebeni in Kyiv region, Ukraine July 17, 2020. Picture taken July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A combine harvests wheat in a field near the village of Hrebeni in Kyiv region, Ukraine July 17, 2020. (Reuters)

Tunisia raises purchase price of wheat and barley from local farmers

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Tunisia will raise the purchase price of wheat and barley from local farmers to encourage production and achieve food security, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The price for durum will increase to $43.59 (130 dinars) per 100 kg from $29.29 (87 dinars), soft wheat will fetch $33.66 (100 dinars) per quintal from $22.56 (67 dinars), and barley will be at $26.93 (80 dinars) per quintal.

Tunisia, which is suffering a deep financial crisis, was badly affected by the rise in wheat prices due to the repercussions of the war in Ukraine.

Read more:

EU to lend Tunisia 450 million euros for budget support, commissioner says

IMF due in Tunisia on Friday for talks: Trade union official

UAE’s Bukhatir group revives $5 billion real estate project in Tunisia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More