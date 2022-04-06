Tunisia raises purchase price of wheat and barley from local farmers
Tunisia will raise the purchase price of wheat and barley from local farmers to encourage production and achieve food security, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The price for durum will increase to $43.59 (130 dinars) per 100 kg from $29.29 (87 dinars), soft wheat will fetch $33.66 (100 dinars) per quintal from $22.56 (67 dinars), and barley will be at $26.93 (80 dinars) per quintal.
Tunisia, which is suffering a deep financial crisis, was badly affected by the rise in wheat prices due to the repercussions of the war in Ukraine.
Read more:
EU to lend Tunisia 450 million euros for budget support, commissioner says
IMF due in Tunisia on Friday for talks: Trade union official
UAE’s Bukhatir group revives $5 billion real estate project in Tunisia
-
EU to lend Tunisia 450 million euros for budget support, commissioner saysThe European Union said on Tuesday it will lend Tunisia 450 million euros ($500 million) to support its budget as the North African country faces a ... Economy
-
IMF due in Tunisia on Friday for talks: Trade union officialAn International Monetary Fund delegation will arrive in Tunisia on Friday for talks with the government and other groups, a top trade union official ... Economy
-
UAE’s Bukhatir group revives $5 billion real estate project in TunisiaUAE-based Bukhatir Group said on Thursday it was reviving a $5 billion real estate project in Tunis and would start work immediately on an initial ... Economy