Morocco’s 2022 fuel bill seen up $2.5 bln from 2021

Morocco’s fuel bill this year will increase by $2.56 billion (25 billion dirhams) compared to 2021, the top electricity official told parliament on Wednesday, according to official news agency MAP.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The 2022 fuel bill will reach 47.7 billion dirhams,” Abdul Rahim Al-Hafizi, the director of the national office for electricity, said in a speech.
That compares with an average of $2.16 billion (21 billion dirhams) during the last four years, he added.
Fuel will make up a large share of the cost of producing electricity, reaching 64 percent in 2022, up from 44 percent in 2021, Al-Hafizi added.
Read more:
UAE’s Adnoc buying two new gas tankers from China as part of LNG push
Singaporeans filling their cars with cheap Malaysian fuel causes upset
France’s TotalEnergies to stop buying fuel and fuel products from Russia
-
UAE’s Adnoc buying two new gas tankers from China as part of LNG pushAbu Dhabi is increasing its fleet of liquefied natural gas tankers as the Gulf producer raises output capacity amid a global shortage of the ... Energy
-
Singaporeans filling their cars with cheap Malaysian fuel causes upsetAs people start to cross from Singapore into Malaysia and back again, an old issue is raising the ire of Malaysian authorities - Singaporean motorists ... World News
-
France’s TotalEnergies to stop buying fuel and fuel products from RussiaFrench oil major TotalEnergies said in a statement on Tuesday that it would no longer buy Russian oil and petroleum products by the end of this ... Energy