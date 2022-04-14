Morocco’s 2022 fuel bill seen up $2.5 bln from 2021

Morocco’s fuel bill this year will increase by $2.56 billion (25 billion dirhams) compared to 2021, the top electricity official told parliament on Wednesday, according to official news agency MAP.

“The 2022 fuel bill will reach 47.7 billion dirhams,” Abdul Rahim Al-Hafizi, the director of the national office for electricity, said in a speech.

That compares with an average of $2.16 billion (21 billion dirhams) during the last four years, he added.

Fuel will make up a large share of the cost of producing electricity, reaching 64 percent in 2022, up from 44 percent in 2021, Al-Hafizi added.

