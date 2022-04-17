Exports suspended from Libya’s Zueitina oil port after protesters enter port
Exports from Libya’s Zueitina oil port were suspended after protesters got into the port on Sunday morning, two oil engineers at the port told Reuters.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
A tanker was prevented from loading one million barrels at the oil port, the engineers added.
Read more:
Libya’s National Oil says people entered Elephant oil facilities, halted production
UN says boat capsizes off Libya, 35 presumed dead
Saudi oil chief says energy security imperiled by attacks
-
Libya’s National Oil says people entered Elephant oil facilities, halted productionLibya’s National Oil Corp (NOC) declared on Sunday force majeure on oil production from the Elephant oil field, also known as El Feel, curtailing the ... North Africa
-
UN says boat capsizes off Libya, 35 presumed deadA migrant boat has capsized off the Libyan coast, leaving at least 35 people dead or presumed dead, the UN migration agency said Saturday.The ... North Africa
-
Saudi oil chief says energy security imperiled by attacksSaudi Arabia’s oil chief said markets are going through a “jittery period” and reiterated Tuesday that the Kingdom’s ability to ensure energy security ... Gulf