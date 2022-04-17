Exports suspended from Libya’s Zueitina oil port after protesters enter port

Exports from Libya’s Zueitina oil port were suspended after protesters got into the port on Sunday morning, two oil engineers at the port told Reuters.

A tanker was prevented from loading one million barrels at the oil port, the engineers added.

