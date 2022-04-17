.
Exports suspended from Libya’s Zueitina oil port after protesters enter port

A view shows the Zueitina oil terminal, after oil exports resume in Zueitina, west of Benghazi, Libya October 4, 2020. Picture taken October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A view shows the Zueitina oil terminal, after oil exports resume in Zueitina, west of Benghazi, Libya October 4, 2020. Picture taken October 4, 2020. (Reuters)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Exports from Libya’s Zueitina oil port were suspended after protesters got into the port on Sunday morning, two oil engineers at the port told Reuters.

A tanker was prevented from loading one million barrels at the oil port, the engineers added.

