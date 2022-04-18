.
Libya’s NOC declares force majeure at Zueitina oil port

A view shows the Zueitina oil terminal, after oil exports resume in Zueitina, west of Benghazi, Libya October 4, 2020. Picture taken October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
A view shows the Zueitina oil terminal, after oil exports resume in Zueitina, west of Benghazi, Libya October 4, 2020. Picture taken October 4, 2020. (Reuters)

Reuters

Libya’s National Oil Corp. (NOC) declared force majeure at the Zueitina oil port on Monday and warned that “a painful wave of closures” had begun hitting its facilities.

“These interruptions were caused by the entry of a group of individuals into the port of Zueitina...which made it impossible for NOC to implement its contractual obligations,” the state-oil company said in a statement.

Exports suspended from Libya’s Zueitina oil port after protesters enter port

Libya’s National Oil says people entered Elephant oil facilities, halted production

UN says boat capsizes off Libya, 35 presumed dead

