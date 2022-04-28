Moroccan police seize record cannabis haul

Moroccan police on Wednesday said they had seized a record haul of cannabis and arrested a man in connection with an international drug trafficking network.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Officers captured what it called a record 31.197 tons (68,777 pounds) of cannabis resin at a warehouse near the northern port of Tangier, the largest haul this year, police said in a statement.

The cannabis was stuffed in fruit and vegetable figurines in an attempt to disguise them as agricultural products for export, they added.

A large refrigerated lorry containing bags of hashish was also seized at the warehouse.

A 61-year-old man with a criminal record was arrested and placed in custody on suspicion of links with a criminal network engaged in international drug trafficking.

Moroccan authorities seized more than 191 tons of cannabis resin in 2021.

The North African kingdom is one of the world’s major hashish producers, and in a major reform last year approved a law authorizing cannabis for therapeutic use.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia arrests 50 for attempting to smuggle hashish, khat, amphetamine pills

Saudi Arabia authorities foil drug smuggling attempt of 500,000 amphetamine pills

Record 700-kilogram meth haul netted in Hong Kong