.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Dog owner shares video encouraging pet to kill cat, Moroccans call for jail term

  • Font
cats and dogs shutterstock
A video of a Moroccan woman encouraging her dog to attack and kill a kitten sparks outrage in Morocco. (File photo: Shutterstock)

Dog owner shares video encouraging pet to kill cat, Moroccans call for jail term

Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A video of a Moroccan woman encouraging her dog to attack and kill a kitten has sparked outrage in Morocco with many calling for legal measures against her, news outlet Hespress reported on Friday.

In the video that was posted on Wednesday night, the 24-year-old woman, who hails from the city of Fez, can be heard encouraging her dog to attack the helpless cat.



The hashtag “Prison for the cat killer” has been widely used on Facebook and Twitter, with many Moroccans calling on the authorities to investigate the matter and hold the woman accountable.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

According to the Morocco World News, the woman shared the video on Facebook.

She can be heard speaking to her dog and saying that “the kitten is ugly” and that she does not like cats.

“It’s okay, you killed the kitten,” the report stated citing the woman in question.

After social media users widely shared the video and demanded legal punishment, she took to Facebook in an attempt to defend herself.

She claimed that she does not bring cats to be tortured and killed by her dog, adding that she left the dog and the kitten for ten minutes and when she returned, “the cat was no longer alive.”

She also apologized and said: “I should not have shared the video.”

However, many did not believe her as they noted that the video of the incident was captioned “before [the dog] kills [the kitten].”

According to Morocco World News, Articles 601, 602 and 603 of the country’s penal code “prohibit poisoning guard dogs, and unnecessarily killing or maiming guard dogs and pets on the animal’s owner’s land.”

Read more:

Leopard attacks policeman in Iran, sparks panic among residents

Rooster named ‘Pitikok’ tests sensory heritage law in southern France

Iranian villagers in Ardabil province beat brown bear to death

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More