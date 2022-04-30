Dog owner shares video encouraging pet to kill cat, Moroccans call for jail term

A video of a Moroccan woman encouraging her dog to attack and kill a kitten has sparked outrage in Morocco with many calling for legal measures against her, news outlet Hespress reported on Friday.



In the video that was posted on Wednesday night, the 24-year-old woman, who hails from the city of Fez, can be heard encouraging her dog to attack the helpless cat.





غضب واسع في المغرب بعد إقدام فتاة على نشر فيديو عبر إنستغرام لقطة أحضرتها لكلبها قصد تعذيبها وقتلها#السجن_لقاتلة_القطط #المغرب #قطة #تعذيب #كلب pic.twitter.com/I3acBx6IlO — Hespress هسبريس (@hespress) April 29, 2022





The hashtag “Prison for the cat killer” has been widely used on Facebook and Twitter, with many Moroccans calling on the authorities to investigate the matter and hold the woman accountable.



According to the Morocco World News, the woman shared the video on Facebook.



She can be heard speaking to her dog and saying that “the kitten is ugly” and that she does not like cats.



“It’s okay, you killed the kitten,” the report stated citing the woman in question.



After social media users widely shared the video and demanded legal punishment, she took to Facebook in an attempt to defend herself.



She claimed that she does not bring cats to be tortured and killed by her dog, adding that she left the dog and the kitten for ten minutes and when she returned, “the cat was no longer alive.”



She also apologized and said: “I should not have shared the video.”



However, many did not believe her as they noted that the video of the incident was captioned “before [the dog] kills [the kitten].”



According to Morocco World News, Articles 601, 602 and 603 of the country’s penal code “prohibit poisoning guard dogs, and unnecessarily killing or maiming guard dogs and pets on the animal’s owner’s land.”



