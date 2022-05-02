Tunisia’s president Saied announces ‘national dialogue,’ while keeping out opposition
Tunisian President Kais Saied has announced the launch of “national dialogue” to help resolve a political crisis following his controversial power grab, but excluding critical opposition groups.
Saied, a former law professor elected in 2019 amid public anger against the political class in the North African nation, sacked the government on July 25 last year, later moving to rule by decree in moves opponents dubbed a “coup.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
In a speech late Sunday, Saied said a commission would manage “the national dialogue,” a measure demanded repeatedly by the G7 nations and European Union.
Saied’s proposed talks will include four groups which, together as the “National Dialogue Quartet,” jointly won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2015 for its work in building what was, at the time, the only democracy that emerged from the 2011 Arab Spring.
The four groups are the Tunisian General Labor Union (UGTT), the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA), the Tunisian Human Rights League and the Tunisian Order of Lawyers.
On Sunday, UGTT leader Noureddine Taboubi appealed to Saied to launch the national dialogue, saying it was “probably the last chance” to bring the country together and avoid “a dismantling of the state and a financial and economic collapse.”
But Saied ruled out participation in the talks of those “who sabotaged, starved, and mistreated the people,” suggesting it would not include parties and civil society organizations which have denounced his seizure of power.
That would cover his arch rivals, the Ennahdha party.
Ennahdha, which has played a central role in Tunisian politics since the revolution that overthrew dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 2011, is part of the National Salvation Front coalition, forged last month between five political parties and five civil society groups.
Saied also said that a committee preparing constitutional reforms for “a New Republic” will be completed soon, with a referendum on the proposals slated for July 25, followed by legislative elections on December 17.
Tunisia is also gripped by a dire social and economic crisis, and has been seeking a loan package from the International Monetary Fund.
Washington, the largest stakeholder in the IMF, has said Tunis must address concerns on democracy if it wants badly needed international economic support.
Read more: Tunisian opposition announces alliance against President Saied
-
Tunisia’s dinar hits record low versus dollarTunisia’s dinar currency has fallen to record lows versus the dollar, driven down by high inflation, a worsening trade deficit and the severe impact ... Economy
-
Tunisian opposition announces alliance against President SaiedA veteran Tunisian opposition figure announced Tuesday the creation of a new alliance to “save” the country from deep crisis following President Kais ... North Africa
-
Tunisia president decrees he will name electoral chiefTunisian President Kais Saied on Friday assigned himself the power to appoint the head of the electoral commission.Saied, according to an official ... North Africa
-
Tunisia’s foreign currency reserves rise to $8 billionTunisia’s foreign currency reserves rose to $8 billion, or 130 days’ worth of imports, boosted by a rise in remittances from workers abroad and a $700 ... Economy
-
Tunisian protesters accuse President Kais Saied of ‘failed dictatorship’Tunisians on Sunday protested against President Kais Saied, accusing him of imposing one-man rule in the North African country after he dissolved ... North Africa
-
Tunisia to compensate revolution’s dead and wounded: PresidentTunisian President Kais Saied announced compensation on Sunday for the families of those killed and wounded in the 2011 revolution that brought ... North Africa
-
Tunisian president says voting in elections will be for individuals not for listsVoting in Tunisian parliamentary elections that are expected to be held in December will take place in two rounds, and people will vote for ... North Africa
-
IMF working with Egypt, Tunisia to offset effects of Russia-Ukraine warThe International Monetary Fund (IMF) is working with Egypt and Tunisia to establish a new program in both countries to offset the negative growth ... Middle East
-
Tunisian crisis escalates as president dissolves parliamentTunisian President Kais Saied late on Wednesday issued a decree dissolving parliament, which has been suspended since last year, after it defied him ... North Africa
-
Tunisia union warns of public sector strike against proposed reformsTunisia’s powerful labor union warned on Wednesday public sector workers could strike to oppose economic reforms the government has proposed to try to ... North Africa
-
EU to lend Tunisia 450 million euros for budget support, commissioner saysThe European Union said on Tuesday it will lend Tunisia 450 million euros ($500 million) to support its budget as the North African country faces a ... Economy
-
Tunisia’s president warns against attempts to hold sessions of suspended parliamentTunisia’s president warned late on Monday against attempts to hold sessions of the suspended parliament saying forces and institutions will confront ... North Africa