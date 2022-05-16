Blast from gas leak hits Tunisian minister’s house: Security official

A gas leak caused a blast at the home of Tunisia’s interior minister on Monday, leaving him unhurt but causing slight burns to his wife, a security official said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine has emerged as one of Tunisia’s most powerful figures since President Kais Saied moved towards one-man rule last summer, dismissing parliament and saying he could rule by decree.

Read more:

Tunisia economy grows by 2.4 pct in Q1 2022

Thousands in Tunisia protest against president, demand democratic return

Tunisia denies report of former PM Jebali's arrest