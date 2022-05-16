.
Blast from gas leak hits Tunisian minister’s house: Security official

Tunisian Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine gives a press conference on January 3, 2022 in Tunis to explain the causes of the arrest of ex-justice minister Noureddine Bhiri of the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party. (Photo by ANIS MILI / AFP)
Tunisian Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine gives a press conference on January 3, 2022 in Tunis to explain the causes of the arrest of ex-justice minister Noureddine Bhiri of the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party. (AFP)

Reuters

A gas leak caused a blast at the home of Tunisia’s interior minister on Monday, leaving him unhurt but causing slight burns to his wife, a security official said.

Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine has emerged as one of Tunisia’s most powerful figures since President Kais Saied moved towards one-man rule last summer, dismissing parliament and saying he could rule by decree.

