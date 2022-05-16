Blast from gas leak hits Tunisian minister’s house: Security official
A gas leak caused a blast at the home of Tunisia’s interior minister on Monday, leaving him unhurt but causing slight burns to his wife, a security official said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine has emerged as one of Tunisia’s most powerful figures since President Kais Saied moved towards one-man rule last summer, dismissing parliament and saying he could rule by decree.
Read more:
Tunisia economy grows by 2.4 pct in Q1 2022
Thousands in Tunisia protest against president, demand democratic return
-
Tunisia economy grows by 2.4 pct in Q1 2022Tunisia’s economy grew by 2.4 percent in the first quarter of this year, driven by growth in the tourism and agriculture sectors, the state statistics ... Economy
-
Thousands in Tunisia protest against president, demand democratic returnThousands of Tunisians protested on Sunday against President Kais Saied, demanding a return to the normal democratic order and rejecting his ... North Africa
-
Tunisia denies report of former PM Jebali's arrestTunisia's interior ministry on Thursday denied that former prime minister Hamadi Jebali had been arrested, contradicting a report from his old party ... North Africa