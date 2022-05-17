Libya’s Bashagha arrives in Tripoli

Libya’s parliament-appointed prime minister, Fathi Bashagha, has arrived in the capital Tripoli, Al Arabiya TV said on Tuesday, citing the interior minister in his government.

The eastern-based parliament appointed Bashagha in March but Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, the incumbent appointed last year, refused to cede power, leading to a prolonged standoff between the two rival governments.

“The Libyan government will carry on its duties from the capital Tripoli,” said the minister, Issam Abu Zariba, adding that the interior ministry would not prosecute members of al-Dbeibah’s government for political reasons.

Bashagha has tried repeatedly to take over government in Tripoli, but al-Dbeibah has refused to hand over power.

